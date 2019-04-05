Summer jobs for teens offered

— The Washington Department of Ecology plans to hire 72 teenagers throughout Central Washington this summer as part of the Ecology Youth Corps.

More than 1 million pounds of litter and more than 4,000 miles of roads statewide were cleaned last summer. Nearly 100,000 pounds of the litter collected was recyclable.

The program offers work experience, and the chance to preserve and protect the area’s environment and natural beauty.

Teens chosen for the youth corps will work up to 32 hours per week, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. They will be assigned to one of six crews that are based in Sunnyside, Ellensburg, Goldendale, Richland, Toppenish or Union Gap, and will work in one of two four-week sessions: July 1 to July 23, or July 24 to Aug. 15. Participants will earn $12 an hour.

Applicants must be ages 14-17 as of July 1. Applications are due by April 1 and are available through area school counselors and Ecology’s website.

For more information call 509-575-2490 at the Central Regional office, or email Rod Hankinson at rodney.hankinson@ecy.wa.gov, or Monica Martinez at monica.martinez@ecy.wa.gov.