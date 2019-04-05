Scholarship opportunity

— Yakima Federal Savings and Loan will be awarding $120,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from area high schools — one male and one female from each.

This year Yakima Federal will offer 60 scholarships of $2,000 each. The financial institution has been awarding scholarships for 43 years, through its Award for Academic Excellence program to graduating high school seniors.

Applicants must have a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average and have demonstrated high moral character, industriousness and ambition during their high school career.

Also required with the application is a one-page essay, outlining future plans, academic honors, extracurricular activities, work history and reasons they qualify for selection.

School counselors are responsible for collecting applications, screening for qualification, adding recommendation criteria and returning applications to Yakima Federal by May 1.