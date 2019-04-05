56 AAU hoops teams to play weekend benefit for Jazzy

— 56 local and out-of-area Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) teams will be coming together to play in a large AAU tournament hosted by Hoops 4 Hope in support of Jazzy Guillen, a Mustangs basketball player for her fight against cancer beginning Friday through Sunday in Prosser.

Guillen was unexpectedly diagnosed with a rare form of stage 4 cancer in her lower abdomen, which had spread to her liver.

She was immediately rushed via ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Seattle on Sunday, Feb. 17, and has been there ever since, receiving treatment.

As news broke of Jazzy’s condition, the entire Lower Yakima Valley rallied into immediate action. Several fundraisers have taken place. A “Team Jazzy” FaceBook and a GoFundMe page have been established, and now a basketball tournament is organized to assist Jazzy and her family in this difficult time.

According to a statement from Prosser Girls Varsity Head Coach Kyler Bachofner, the response for this tourney has been overwhelming.

He acknowledged there are teams from out of state, teams that specifically picked this event to play, teams that cancelled previously scheduled competitions and teams which have formed specifically to play in Jazzy’s Benefit Tournament.

Inland Empire AAU support and advertising efforts, along with member teams, expanded the tournament beyond Prosser. Grandview High School donated the use of their gym to host games.

All weekend proceeds will go directly to Jazzy’s fight against cancer, thanks to the Tri-Cities Basketball Officials Association donating their officiating services for the tournament.

“This weekend will demonstrate the power a community can have when they come together to support a fellow family member. The experience this weekend will shape our community, our school and even more importantly, our team… all while demonstrating our love and support for a member of our family,” Bachofner stated.

Game Times are:

Friday, April 5, 4:15-9:50 p.m. at Prosser High School, Prosser Housel Middle School and Grandview High School.

Saturday, April 6, 8 a.m - 9:50 p.m. at Prosser High School, Prosser Housel Middle School and Grandview High School.

Sunday, April 7, 8 a.m. - 6:50 p.m. at Prosser High School and Prosser Housel Middle School.