Tracy Lee Carr, 63, Selah, formerly of Sunnyside died March 30, 2019 in Seattle.
He was born March 8, 1956 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m., Friday, April 5 at Smith Funeral Homes in Sunnyside.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel with a reception to follow in Yakima.
Those wishing to sign Tracy’s online memorial book may be do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
