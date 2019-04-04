FEBRUARY & MARCH STUDENTS NAMED — Outlook Elementary School February and March Students of the Month are (from left to right) front row: Aiden Gutierrez-Licona, Jovanni Benitez, Jay Jay Diaz, Abby Ceja, Jenell Ramos-Sosa, Jacob Ramos, Carlos Aguilar, Yan Carlos Calvillo, Jesus Rodriguez, Kimberly Hernandez-Gonzalez, Victoria Estrada-Villareal, Aaron Martinez and Rebeca Ruiz-Orozco; second row: Dania Rivera-Mendoza, Jose Bautista-Mendoza, Easton Stokes, Gabriel Heeringa, Leilani Montes, Ellyana Flores, Ariana Harms, Delilah Delgado, Albert Baron, Leonardo Gutierrez, Damien Torres and Alasia Hopper; third row: Karina Contreras, Brisa Fernandez-Bravo, Tony Abundiz, Chyenne Boogerd, Nevaeh Jaramillo, Anna Barragan-Ramirez, Alicia Nunez, Arianah Garcia, Davian Perez-Rodriguez, Alonso Birrueta-Acevedo, Mayra Valencia-Saucedo, Genesis Gutierrez and Molly Radosevich; fourth row: Nathan Murray, Davian Mendoza, Yolie Avina, Mareli Larios-Valencia, Marisol Espinoza-Fernandez, Alliyah Gonzalez, Daniella Garcia, Alondra Rios, Luis Gomez, Jonathan Ruiz-Velazquez, Iker Gutierrez and Anna Padelford; fifth row: Cooper Hazzard, Abigail Herrera, Kira Mesa, Estephane Cuevas, Julian Navarro-Ceja, Aaron Arteaga, Arianna Gonzalez- Cervantes, Cynthia Southwick, Estrella Olguin, Betsy Badillo-Gonzalez and Angelina Clifford; back row: Maria De La Luz Bermudez, Lynnet Ramos-Alcala, Sofia Penaloza, Rykker Heeringa, Emmanuel Blanco, Samuel Blankenship, Samuel Gutierrez, Leonardo Garcia- Galvan, Estela Amezcua, Valeria Bautista, Emely Gomez-Rosales, Jose Hernandez-Romero and Christian Herrera- Rosas. Not pictured: Kamryn Uribe, Tranquelino Alviso, Marco Becerra-Cisneros, Jasmin Banda-Ochoa, Francisco Hernandez-Romero, Gia Galvan, Kadence Palomarez, Yumayra Delgado, Christopher Guel, Analise Palomarez, Gregory Stroh, Samantha Turley, Harlee Schilperoort, Alexander Cervantes-Leon, Yahir Rangel-Gomez, Salvador Robles, Ryan Gonzalez and Marisol Ruiz-Orozco.
