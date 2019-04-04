Ines H. Orozco, 81, of Wapato, died March 30, 20-19 in Sunnyside.

She was born Jan. 21, 1938 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, 5, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato.

Funeral services will be held form 10 a.m. to noon at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.