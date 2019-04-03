Vikings secure 2-0 win over Naches

— The boys soccer team showed they are playing as a cohesive unit in Thursday’s March 28 win, 2-0, over Naches.

The non-league match was the home opener for the 2B Vikings (2-2) and upending the 1A Rangers was the result of solid teamwork.

Mabton senior Jose Morales, who was responsible for the two goals, said, “We feed off playing as a team.”

Defeating a team from a higher classification, he said, “… shows anything is possible — It’s about the type of team you are.”

The teams remained scoreless after the first 40 minutes of the match, but in the second half, the Vikings fought for every possession and kept Naches on defense throughout much of the remaining 40 minutes.

“Yeah, we just weren’t getting our shots in,” Head Coach Junior Garcia said.

“At the half, I gave them different direction, and they followed it,” he said of the second half.

The few times visiting Naches got past midfield, it was Alfredo Gonzales and Ivan Garcia who kept the Rangers from gaining further ground.

It was after a few passing miscues on the part of both teams that one of Naches’ forwards spotted an opportunity to get the first goal in. In the 50th minute, he shot the ball, but it went sailing high to the right.

In the 52nd minute, Mabton missed the back of the net, but the Vikings didn’t give up and attacked again. The ball didn’t have enough power behind it and Naches’ keeper snatched it up.

Two free kicks for the Rangers fell short of a goal, and the Vikings changed the direction of the game, going on offense again.

Ulises Olivares delivered the ball to Morales, who found the back of the net in the 57th minute in spite of being surrounded by Rangers on the defense.

“I don’t think about them… they aren’t on my mind,” Morales said of pressure situations.

The ball went back into play and the Vikings were fending off Naches’ attempts to stop them, but Morales was within scoring range again just four minutes after that first goal. He took the shot, but it ricocheted off the bottom left of the crossbars.

Mabton didn’t back away, even after another free kick opportunity presented itself to the Rangers from about 30 yards out.

The ball fell shy of the goal box, and the Vikings took it back towards the Mabton keeper.

The ball went out-of-bounds, Olivares threw it in, and Morales sent it between the crossbars for the second and final goal in the 67th minute.

In the final 10 minutes, the Rangers did all they could in an attempt to get a goal of their own, showing more control in their passing.

It was too little, too late.

Garcia was pleased with the win, stating the Vikings lost non-league matches to 2B College Place and 1A LaSalle. They defeated 1A Zillah last week and secured this victory.

He continued, “It was nice to put on a show in our first home match.”