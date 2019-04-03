Terrie Lynn Winters, 55, of Grandview, died March 29, 2019 in Grandview.
She was born Jan. 23, 1963 in The Dalles, Ore.
A private family service will be held.
Those wishes to sign Terrie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
