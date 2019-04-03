Teresa Salinas, 88, went to the arms of the lord March 28, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born in McAllen, Texas on Oct. 15, 1930. She was the youngest of five children and sister to Mucio, Pedro, Maria and Maria Luz. Her brother Mucio served as a surrogate father figure as her father passed away at an early age. She received her education in Edinburg, Texas and later went on to work at the soda fountain in Walgreens. In 1955 she met our dad (Ruben). In February 23, 1957 she married the love of her life. That year they migrated to Sunnyside, where they settled to raise their four children.

She worked in agriculture and Twin City Foods before starting to work at Independent Foods. She worked at Independent Foods for 25 years before retiring in 1993.

After retirement she enjoyed working in her garden, shopping at Wal-Mart, reading her bible, watching Price is Right and CNN news, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mom was an active member of the Good Shepherd Church until her health no longer permitted her to attend.

She is survived by her four children. Norma Trevino (Juan Carlos) Grandview, Nora Cruz (Rosendo) Sunnyside, Margarito Salinas (Linda) Yakima, Ruben Salinas Jr. (Bo) Sunnyside, 19 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Ruben Salinas, her parents Leoniriz and Paula Salazar (Edinburg Texas), two Brothers Mucio Salazar (Edinburg, Texas), Pedro Salazar (Houston, Texas), Maria Garcia (Glendale, Ariz.), and Maria Luz Cordero (Toledo, Ohio).

Services will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. The viewing will be on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 from 9 -11 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by burial services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, a reception will follow at Valley Hills Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.