Rivera wins two races at Clay Lewis Invite

— At the Clay Lewis Invite, hosted by Hanford High School, this past Saturday, Sunnyside’s Mike Rivera won his two individual races — the 100m and 200m sprints.

He finished in a time of 11.29 in the first race and 22.81 in the second, setting a season record in each.

His closest competition was Derek Fischer of Kamiakin, who crossed the finish in 11.36 in the 100m, and Arnaldo Cabrera of Kennewick finished in 22.87 in the 200m.

For the Lady Grizzlies, Lilian Froese-Raihl had the best showing. She was second in the triple jump, leaping 31-10.

A third-place finish in the 400m race was garnered by freshman Myles Newhouse, who clocked 52.90, a personal record.

Teammate Jose Salazar-Suarez was third in the 300m hurdles, crossing the finish in 42.89, also a personal record for the senior.

Also garnering third for the Sunnyside track and field competitors was Alexandra Partch, who cleared 9-06 for a season record.

Grizzlies with fourth-place honors at the invite include Janessa Frank in the 200m sprint (27.67) and the girls 4x200m relay team (1:56.91).

Alaina Morgan was sixth in the women’s 300m hurdles, clocking 51.91.

Favian Oseguera also garnered a sixth-place honors with a throw of 144-01 in the javelin.

In seventh at the meet for finishing the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 17.60 was Enrique Amaro-Jasso.

Frank was eighth in the 100m sprint with a time of 13.39; a ninth-place finish in the 100m women’s hurdles was run by Morgan (18.24); Jonathan Sanchez was ninth, clearing 9-06 in the pole vault; Benjamin Oswalt finished ninth in the triple jump with a distance of 37-07.25; and Froese-Raihl was 10th in the long jump with a distance of 14-04.75, and Reid Weaver finished 10th with a time of 10:46.42 in the 3200m race.

Newhouse also competed in the men’s 100m sprint. In that event, two competitors tied for ninth in a time of 11.74, while Newhouse and Michael Stawowski of Hanford finished in 11.75 for 11th place.