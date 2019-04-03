Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

March 22

Jason P. Jim, dob: 3/13/79; possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Calvin N. Wahsise, dob:7/4/95; false statement to public servant.

march 23

Amanda M. Montelongo, dob: 9/3/88; fourth degree assault.

March 25

Christina Patina, dob: 12/30/79; hit and run-attended.

Daniel Lopez, dob: 2/17/78; driving while license suspended.

March 26

Sergio Blanco Blanco, dob: 10/8/87; driving with no valid operator’s license, without ID.

David J. Schaan, dob: 6/25/87; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Derrick C. Stahl, dob: 9/20/79; Sunnyside Court commitment.

March 27

Isaac S. Murphy, dob: 3/27/88; fourth degree assault.

Ma Shani M. Olney, dob: 6/19/84; third degree theft.

Crista L. Navarro, dob: 1/29/86; DOC contract- Sunnyside.

Abraham Carrazco, dob: 6/21/93; DOC contract- Sunnyside.

March 28

Julian A. Lopez, dob: 6/27/97; driving while license suspended, driving under the influence, driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Yunique P. Larson, dob: 9/8/00; agency hold.

Jessie R. Vialon, dob: 3/6/92; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Nicolas A. Purdy, dob: 7/20/93; Sunnyside Court commitment.

sunnside fire calls

MArch 25

Aid call to 900 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 7100 block of Van Belle Road.

Gas leak in the 500 block of South Seventh Street.

Aid call to the 2600 block of East Lincoln Avenue.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

MARCH 26

Aid call to the 500 block of Rader Road.

Aid call to the 2100 block of East Lincoln Avenue.

Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 700 block of Cemetery Road.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Avenue.

March 27

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 1800 block of East Edison Avenue.

Aid call to the 900 block of South 11th Street.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

March 28

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Ave.

Aid call to the 1300 block of Riverside Avenue.

Aid call to the 900 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 100 block of DeAngela Drive.

Responded to heat detector activation malfunction in the 1400 block of Yakima Valley Highway.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MARCH 26

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue at Bailey Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on Kristen Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Attempt to locate on Reeves Way.

Trespassing on East North Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Federal Way.

Harassment on Parkland Drive.

Traffic stop on South 16th Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Fraud on North Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street at Grant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Bountiful Avenue at Pear Lane.

Intoxication on South 13th Street at Roosevelt Court.

MARCH 27

Suspicious circumstance on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 12th Street.

Traffic stop on West Grandview Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North Sixth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Property found on Miller Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Parking problem on Rouse Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street at Franklin Court.

Trespassing on Morgan Road.

Property found on East Custer Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash on state Route 241 at East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on South 10th Street.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on state Route 241 at East Edison Avenue.

Court order violation on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North First Street.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue at South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at Waneta Road.

Theft on South 16th Street.

Traffic offense on East Lincoln Avenue.

Noise complaint on South 13th Street.

MARCH 28

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on South 11th Street.

Shots fired on Victory Way.

Suspicious circumstance on Saul Road.

Suspicious circumstance on IdaBelle Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on Sunnyside Avenue.

Code enforce on Taylor Street.

Code enforce on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Code enforce on Homer Street.

Wanted person on South Sixth Street at Blaine Avenue.

Code enforce on North Sixth Street.

Threats on Scoon Road.

Code enforce on South Sixth Street.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Code enforce on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Hamilton Drive.

Burglary on Upland Drive.

Code enforce on Outlook Road.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on West Maple Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Ninth Street.

Burglary on East Ida Belle Street.

Harassment on South Ninth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Centennial Avenue at South 13th Street.

Abuse neglect on Allen Road.

MARCH 29

Assault on East Ida Belle Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Saul Road at Miller Avenue.

Vehicle theft on Bagley Drive.

Runaway juvenile on East Franklin Avenue.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Recovered stolen property on Alexander Road.

Domestic disturbance on Cascade Way.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Injury crash on South 13th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Fraud on North 15th Street.

Sex crime on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Theft on North Avenue.

Court order violation on South 10th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street.

Domestic disturbance on North 13th Street.

Malicious mischief on North Sixth Street.

MARCH 30

Disorderly on West Edison Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on East Lincoln Avenue at Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Wanted person on North Outlook Road at Outlook Road.

Traffic hazard on South Street at South 16th Street.

Theft on Grant Avenue.

Theft on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Harassment on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on South 11th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Noise complaint on Gregory Avenue.

Harassment on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Scoon Road.

Noise complaint on Vine Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly on Gregory Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Bagley Drive.

MARCH 31

Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Rainier Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on East Harrison Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Burglary on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on South Ninth Street at Grant Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South 15th Street.

Traffic hazard on Irving Avenue.

Trespassing on South Seventh Street.

Domestic disturbance on Grending Avenue.

Traffic hazard on North Ninth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on South Sixth Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Wanted person on East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly on Homer Street.

Theft on South 11th Street.

Livestock incident on West Edison Road at Swan Road.

Livestock incident on South 10th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Disorderly on West Maple Avenue.

Fireworks on McClain Drive.

Noise complaint on South Ninth Street.

April 1

Warrant Service Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway.

Recovered stolen property on Alexander Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East South Hill Road.

Traffic stop on Tacoma Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Irving Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Eighth Street at Grant Avenue.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Missing person on Cascade Way.

Intoxication on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Ida Belle Lane at South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Ridgeway Loop.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street at East E Railroad Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Ida Belle Street at Saul Road.

Domestic disturbance on East Edison Avenue.

April 2

Vehicle prowl on Tacoma Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 26

Parking problem on East Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on Stassen Way.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Victoria Circle at & Jessica Court.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Public service on West Second Street.

MARCH 27

Wanted person on South Euclid Road.

Traffic stop on West Fifth Street.

Parking problem on Broadway Drive.

Assault on Wallace Way.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Bonnieview Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

MARCH 28

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street at Westridge Drive.

Public service on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street at Avenue G.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Domestic disturbance on North Fourth Street.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.



Non-injury crash on North Fourth Street.

Theft on Viall Road.

Injury crash on Bethany Road.

Domestic disturbance on Division Street.

Theft on Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Klock Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Wanted person on East Wine Country Road.

MARCH 29

Vehicle fire on Mountainview Road at Old Prosser Road.

Assault on Stassen Way.

Court order served on Grandridge Road.

Domestic disturbance on Division Street.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

Illegal burning on Cedar Street at East Third Street.

Traffic hazard on East Third Street.

Found property on Crescent Drive.

Theft on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fourth Street.

MARCH 30

Shots fired on Victoria Circle.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Unsecure premises on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Fourth Street.

Court order violation on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on East Wine Country Road.

Weapon offense on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Fir Street.

Noise complaint on Douglas Street.

Noise complaint on Jefferson Drive.

Domestic disturbance on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Conestoga Drive.

Noise complaint on Douglas Street at East Fourth Street.

Noise complaint on Highland Road.

Parking problem on North Fourth Street.

MARCH 31

Domestic disturbance on Rainier Drive.

Parking problem on Douglas Street.

Court order violation on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Arteaga Circle.

Custodial interview on Highland Road.

Parking problem on North Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Third Street at Douglas Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue E.

Assault on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Trespassing on West Wine Country Road.



April 1

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street.

Parking problem on West Wine Country Road at East Stover.

Loitering on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Court order service on Division Street.

Parking problem on Westridge Drive.

Found property on Division Street.

Malicious mischief on South Euclid Road.

Burglary on Highland Road.

Lost property on North Elm Street.

Court order violation on Ismo Court.

Weapon offense on Rocky Ford Road at Stassen Way.

April 2

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street at Avenue H.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 26

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue at Bailey Avenue.

MARCH 27

Burglary on Second Avenue. Domestic disturbance on Bailey Avenue.



MARCH 29

Theft on Mark Avenue.

MARCH 30

Suspicious circumstance on Sharon Lane.

Unwanted guest on East E Street.

MARCH 31

Domestic disturbance on West First Avenue.

April 1

Illegal burning on East B Street.

April 2

Suspicious circumstance on Hutton Avenue at Dean Avenue.

PROSSER POLICE

march 22

Traffic stop on Gap Road at Wine Country Road.

Driving under the influence on North River Road.

march 23

Traffic stop on McCreadie Road at Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on state Route 22 at Frontier Road.

march 24

Domestic disturbance on Merlot Drive.

Theft on Sherman Avenue.

Traffic stop on Merlot Drive at Wine Country Road.

Court order violation on Grant Avenue.

Warrant service on Columbia Drive. Traffic stop on Sixth Street at Meade Avenue.

march 25

Trespassing on Alexander Court.

Theft on Meade Avenue.

march 26

Traffic stop on Country Route 12 at Albro Road.

Malicious mischief on Prosser Avenue.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Meade Avenue.

march 27

Suspicious circumstance on Ninth Street.

march 28

Burglary on Wine Country Road.

Malicious mischief on Budd Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Wine Country Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 26

Livestock incident on Independence Road, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Price Lane, Outlook.

Found property on Thacker Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Independence Road at Washout, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Burglary on Blaine Road, Granger.

MARCH 27

Abandoned vehicle on state Route 223 at Interstate 82, Granger.

Abandoned vehicle on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Appleway Road, Grandview.

Sex crime on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Domestic disturbance on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Runaway juvenile on Yakima Valley Highway, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Independence Road at Lantz Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Price Road, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Independence Road at Lantz Road.

MARCH 28

Vehicle theft on Dekker Road, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Lantz Road at Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on South Mclean Road, Sunnyside.

Abandoned vehicle on Holmason Road at Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Juvenile problem on Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.

Death investigation on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Wanted person on Mellis Road, Wapato.

MARCH 29

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Vehicle fire on Mountainview Road at Old Prosser Highway.

MARCH 30

Wanted person on G Street, Outlook.

Abandoned vehicle on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Wanted person on North Outlook Road at Outlook Road, Outlook.

Found property on Nass Road, Granger.

Livestock incident on East Allen Road, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Noise complaint on Highland Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Cornell Road, Grandview.

MARCH 31

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Unknown crash on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 44 East, Wapato.

Runaway juvenile on Holaday Road, Mabton.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Woodworth Road at Bethany Road.

Harassment on Gap Road, Sunnyside.

April 1

Suspicious circumstance on Thorp Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Lenseigne Road at Ferry Road, Mabton.

Vehicle theft on Vance Road, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on state Route 22 at Milepost 29, Prosser.

Weapon offense on Hickory Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Reeves Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

April 2

Shots fired on Willowcrest Drive.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 26

Abandoned vehicle on Rainier Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Second Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Eighth Street.

MARCH 27

Sex crime on Second Avenue.

Suicidal person on Second Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Merclyn Lane.

MARCH 28

Suspicious circumstance on Railroad Avenue.

MARCH 29

Hit-and-run crash on Outlook Road at North Outlook.

Traffic offense on Donald at Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Roza Drive.

Runaway juvenile on Konnowac Pass Road.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on Cornell Road, Grandview.

MARCH 30

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway at Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on Rainier Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Maple Way.

Parking problem on Second Avenue.

Wanted person on Fourth Street at First Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Third Avenue.

MARCH 31

Non-injury crash on Zillah West Road.



Fire hazmat on First Avenue.