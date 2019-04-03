Pizza makers earn top honors

WAPATO — Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza, 2560 Donald-Wapato Road, took home top honors at the first food truck rally of the year, which took place at Skateland in Union Gap on March 23.
The owners’, Lori Roy and Carrie Wright, handmade pizzas were selected for the People’s Choice Award and Judges Choice.
