Level II sex offender moves to Mabton

— The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has received a change of address for Level II registered sex offender Joaquin Mendoza Aguirre, 29.

He has registered at an address in the 4100 block of East Euclid Road near Mabton.

Aguirre has one other variation on his name: Joaquin Aguirre-Mendoza and was convicted in April 2014 for third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

He has served his sentence and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.