Homicide victim named

— After more than 20 days, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the county’s first homicide victim in 2019.

Fernando Jose Lopez-Galvez, 20, of Sunnyside was officially identified last Wednesday by the Yakima County Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said in a press release this past Monday.

He said positive identification was completed by contacting Lopez-Galvez’s grandparents in Mexico because fingerprints and DNA were not on record.

The homicide occurred March 7 in the 100 block of South McLean Road, and Jesse Leonel Lopez-Avalos, 25, of Grandview has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the case.