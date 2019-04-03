Home destroyed in Monday fire

— Mark Westenberg is without a home after a fire raged through his residence just after 8 p.m. Monday.

The loss of the 2810 Maple Grove Road home, north of town, was complete and is estimated at $215,000, Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Deputy Chief Joel Byam said in a press release.

Firefighters with Yakima County Fire District No. 5 were dispatched to the fire and found the large, 2-story, split level home heavily involved with fire.

The fire was being driven by strong winds, Byam said.

Initial units worked to protect exposures “… due to the amount of fire being pushed toward them,” he said.

Within minutes, Byam said, the roof of the home collapsed, as did a carport.

“The sole occupant of the residence was, and still is, unaccounted for… although, after a short time on scene, fire personnel were led to believe he was not in the residence,” Byam said.

Because of the extreme fire and concerns regarding the integrity of the home, firefighters battled the inferno from outside only, he said.

Safety for everyone was a concern, so the firefighters stayed on scene an extended amount of time to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Four stations, 28 firefighters, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Pacific Power responded to the fire.