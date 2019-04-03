Flagger training offered

As of Wednesday, April 3, 2019
YAKIMA — Traffic Flagger Certification courses will be offered at Yakima Valley College beginning Friday, April 19.
A second class will be Friday, May 17.
To register call Heather Lundquist at 509-574-4745.
