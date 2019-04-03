Astria receives organ award

— Astria Regional Medical Center has received Organ Procurement Organization (OPO), LifeCenter Northwest’s Collaboration Achievement Award to Astria Regional Medical Center for superior performance in organ donation for 2018.

Astria is one of only 25 hospitals out of 200 in the OPO’s four-state service area to receive this award, which recognized hospital collaboration on conversations about organ donation with families, ensuring the best possible family experience.

Close collaboration with the OPO helps ensure families and hospitals have ample opportunities to fulfil a patient’s decision to be a donor, meaning more people will receive the life-saving transplant they need.

The full list of hospital achievement awards and recipients will be included in LifeCenter Northwest’s 2018 Annual Report. The report will be published in April and available online at www.lcnw.org.